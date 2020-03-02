BBNaija’s Cee-c kisses actor Mawuli Gavor in stunning photoshoot

Nigerian reality TV star Cee-c, real name Cynthia Nwadiora, is banging hot and unapologetic about it.

The TV star/entrepreneur recently released a line of products under her Cegar Men’s brand, and was pictured kissing Nollywood actor, Mawuli Gavor in a photoshoot.

Cee-C took to her Instagram page to share hot photos to launch her new unisex tracksuit which featured her and the dark-skinned actor.

Talking about their barney…many of her fans are wondering if they have to start saving up for their aso-ebi.

In another post, Cee-C also thanked Mawuli for making the photoshoot a success.

