BBNaija’s Bisola stuns in Queen Amina-style outfit for 34th birthday [Photos]

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola turned a year older today.

To celebrate the special day, the multi-talented actress and producer channelled the historic Queen Amina of Zaria in her birthday photos, and then wrote in her caption:

“Chapter 34. As I celebrate my birthday today, I am channelling the Queen Amina in me. Queen Amina was a warrior, a leader, a defender of her people and one of the most successful traders in history. My fellow queens and princesses, the power in us is undefeatable and the light in us is undimmable, the conquest ahead of us is unstoppable. Happy Birthday Queen Biyesi of the world, your best is ahead of you.”

See photos below…

