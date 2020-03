Congratulations to BamBam and Teddy A!

The proud husband has taken to his Twitter to announce the arrival of their daughter: he simply shared their new bundle’s name, and it was all the confirmation fans needed to go apeshit with joy.

“Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan!” he captioned the post.

And this heartwarming update comes six months after their wedding.

See his post below:

Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan! ❤️ — Teddy-A (@BadmanTeddyA) March 5, 2020