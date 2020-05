Anto Lecky celebrated this year’s Eid-al Fitr in style.

The Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram to share heartwarming words with fans, and she also included her stunning new photos which symbolises her idea of the spirit of the holiday.

She said:

Peace be upon you for what you patiently endured. And excellent is the final home

Quran 13:24 Eid Mubarak

May all our prayers be answered, sins forgiven, and suffering eased

Check her out below:

