#BBNaija’s Angel Calls Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Critics ‘Fools’, Says ‘Rape is not New’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on #BBNaija’s Angel Calls Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Critics ‘Fools’, Says ‘Rape is not New’

Big Brother Naija star Angel Awotarigha is not happy with people who have taken to their social media to call out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who recently was accused of raper by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

According to Angel, those are still talking about the rape accusation are ‘fools’, because he feels Nigerians should, instead, be talking about the infiltration of ‘Fulani herdsmen’ in the country.

“Rape is an inhuman and extremely evil act, but if this is what is annoying you today then you must be a FOOL as rape is not new,” said the reality TV star who failed woefully during his stay at the Big Brother Naija house.

And he said a lot more. See his post below:

,

Related Posts

Pst. Dave Ogbole Accused of Sexual Misconduct After Defending Biodun Fatoyinbo

June 30, 2019

CAN Says Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Rape Scandal is None of Their Business

June 29, 2019
banky

Banky W, Joe Abah, & More to Contribute to Busola Dakolo’s Legal Defence

June 29, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *