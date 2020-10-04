BBNaija’s Alex Speaks Forgiveness and Letting Go

Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Alex Asogwu spoke on forgiveness but also letting go of the people who hurt you.

The former reality TV star took to her Instagtam story to share her personal experience.

She revealed that two people especially hurt her in the course of the year and she kept extending an olive branch everytime they would hurt her with or without an apology but they kept repeating the hurt.

Alex noted that she always chooses forgiveness but will not let it ruin her emotional or mental health as the act of forgiveness does not excuse bad behaviour.

The aspiring filmmaker stated that though for her, forgiveness is a lifestyle, she will not let people who have hurt her in the past get an opportunity to do it again.

 

