Alex Asogwa continues to wax stronger two years after she emerged finalist at the controversial Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

She made her debut in AY’s “Merry Men” and now is set to hit the stage for Bolanle Austen-Peter‘s “Man Enough.” She is not backing down anytime soon.

Speaking with Desmond Ekunwe on Rubbin’ Minds Plus, she talked about why she paused her dance career for the big screen, and how she has successfully changed the ugly narrative spread about her, thanks to her fall out with Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora during their time in the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch her below: