BBNaija’s Alex Asogwa Stuns in Ghanaian Attire

Alex Asogwa has transformed into a Ghanaian queen.
The Big Brother Naija finalist is currently visiting Ghana, where she linked up with Yvonne Nelson and her fans. Now, she has shared gorgeous new photos of her dressed in Ghanaian traditional attire.
Check them out below:
View this post on Instagram
The name of this my outfit is LOVE. Dear Team Alex, this outfit was made by you guys out of love. I was supposed to just have the outfit as a gift because this is my first time in Ghana but I decided to rep my family and wear it for the #paemukaat20 as my second outfit. I also learnt the Adowa dance 😂. I went to bed in tears of joy because I can’t seem to place why you all love me so 😭. One thing sure, I’ll continue to be a better me, I’ll continue to make you proud. I’ll never let you down. Yes there’ll be high moments and low moments but a big shout out to everyone has kept it real with me till this very second. I love you all Stylist @ TEAM ALEX Represented and put together by @robertaadjaho she kept sneaking out to take calls 😂. I caught you all.
View this post on Instagram
Unto the world , an unusual queen was born. Today , this queen has brought love together and is still sharing love. A little story about my Kente. It is an Akan royal and sacred cloth worn only in times of extreme importance and is a royal cloth. According to legend, Kurugu and Ameyaw, two brothers from the village, went hunting one afternoon and came across a spider spinning a web. They were amazed by the beauty of the web and thought that they could create something like it. Upon returning home, they made the first cloth out of black and white fibers from a raffia tree. I’m the one to love creativity and something different from the usual so this material is in line with my personality. I’m Royalty, I’m different. The colors: BLACK – maturation, intensified spiritual energy. BLUE– peacefulness, harmony and love. GREEN – vegetation, planting, harvesting, growth, spiritual renewal. GOLD – royalty, wealth, high status, glory, spiritual purity. In me, you’ll find all these ❤️, in Team Alex, you’ll find it in excess. Shout out to TEAM ALEX GHANA. Outfit @ TEAM ALEX Dm @robertaadjaho @dzramdoh_official if you want any of the beads or outfit Photo @twinsdntbeg
View this post on Instagram
Let my brag small !!!! TEAM ALEX MADE MY OUTFIT !! Have you seen my Kente outfit!! My ahenema slippers, my pot that’s going on my award rack, my body from God !! I get mouth 💃🏽💃🏽. Make up @nancyblaq Photo @twinsdntbeg I stressed these guys eh, but you both know I love you. #teamalex