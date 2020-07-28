BBNaijaLockdown: Kiddwaya and Erica Share Their First Kiss

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season is well under way and the housemates have been a delight to watch.

Fan favourites to couple up, billionaire heir, Kiddwaya and beauty queen, Erica shared their first kiss on Monday, July 27 during a game of spin the bottle.

The lip locking moment which lasted for 30 seconds came about after fellow housemate, Trickytee dared Kiddwaya to pick the girl he likes the most and kiss her for 30 seconds.

And sure enough, Kiddwaya walked up to Erica, proving that despite his many flirting sessions with fellow housemates, Wathoni and Nengi, she is the girl he really likes.

See video of the passionate kiss below.

Kidd Waya achieved his life goal of kissing Erica. He's definitely not getting this chance again 😂#BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/C9XQM2rod2 — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija____2020) July 27, 2020

We’re all waiting to see how this plays out in the course of the show.

