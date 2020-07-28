#BBNaijaLockdown: Kiddwaya and Erica Share Their First Kiss

Tofunmi OluwashinaBBNaija / LifeStyleNo Comment on #BBNaijaLockdown: Kiddwaya and Erica Share Their First Kiss

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season is well under way and the housemates have been a delight to watch.

Fan favourites to couple up, billionaire heir, Kiddwaya and beauty queen, Erica shared their first kiss on Monday, July 27 during a game of spin the bottle.

The lip locking moment which lasted for 30 seconds came about after fellow housemate, Trickytee dared Kiddwaya to pick the girl he likes the most and kiss her for 30 seconds.

And sure enough, Kiddwaya walked up to Erica, proving that despite his many flirting sessions with fellow housemates, Wathoni and Nengi, she is the girl he really likes.

See video of the passionate kiss below.

We’re all waiting to see how this plays out in the course of the show.

, ,

Related Posts

Nigerian refugee builds New York’s first shelter for asylum seekers

July 27, 2020

Ultimate Love Winner, Rosemary Afuwape, Calls Out Women Who Troll Women

July 27, 2020

Ja Rule Calls Out ESPN Over Social Media Handler’s Disrespectful Post

July 27, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply