BBNaija’a Mike Edwards Teaches Fans How to Stay Faithful to Their Wives

Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton’s marriage may be only a year old, but the reality TV star has taken to his Instagram to teach his fans how to stay faithful to their wives.

He wrote:

How do you stay faithful? I get asked this question a lot lately and despite the obvious reason of falling in love with the most incredible woman whom I get to call wife @itspsd . I figure I’d write my answer here for what it’s worth.

Well, my answer is strength no weakness. A man with no self discipline will fall weak and lead astray, having the discipline and respect for yourself and significant other becomes a habit, and with time habit becomes second nature.

I would also say that sacrifice is a vital part of what has helped me. The key is you have to be able to sacrifice who you are, (ex. old habits) for who you’ll become, don’t be afraid of taking the road less traveled in the process. Hint: Find yourself spiritually.”