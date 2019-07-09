BBNaija2019: Kim Oprah, Sir Dee, Tacha, Ella & Mercy are Up for Eviction

Five housemates have been nominated to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house this week.

The housemates–Sir Dee, Kim Oprah, Ella, Mercy, and Tacha, were put up by their colleagues who. as expected, have qualms with them for various reasons on Monday.

Frodd narrowly escaped being on this list, and this is because he holds the ‘Veto Power’ of the week. So, he saved himself and put Mercy on the chopping block.

All of this comes merely a day after Avala and Isilomo got kicked out on Sunday.

We can’t wait to see who racks up the lowest votes this time.