BBNaija2019: Jeff Becomes the First Head of House

Congratulations to Jeff!

The 30-year-old banker has just won the first Big Brother Naija Head of House (which comes with a lot of responsibilities and benefits). The reality TV star was chosen by fellow housemates in a process helmed by Omashola.

This comes just two days after 22 housemates joined the house to compete for N60 million worth in prize.

The show dominated conversations on social media last year, thanks to trailblazer Cynthia Cee-C Nwadiora, who has been winning ever since she stepped out of the house.

We can’t wait to see what the new housemates have in store for viewers.

