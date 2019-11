Mercy Eke wants her old life back.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 winner spoke about this during an Instagram Live with fan, in which she talked about her packed calendar, how she hardly ever has a moment to herself because of the duties that come with winning the show, that now she wishes things a different.

“I want my old life back,” she said, adding that many may see a rosy life thanks to the filtered post, but things aren’t the same on the inside. “I hate it.”

See her post below: