Mercy Eke is about to make her screen debut, and this comes four months after she was declared the winner of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

The reality TV star made this announcement in an Instagram post today in which she revealed she will be starring in Toyin Abraham’s movie “Fate Of Alakada“.

She said:

Mad oooo😂fate of alakada in cinemas from 10th April 2020, you can’t miss this hilarious movie starring @toyin_abraham @brodashaggi @stephaniecoker @swankyjerry and I lambo🎬🎥

“Fate of Alakada” is the fourth film in the Alakada franchise, and is set to premiere at the cinemas on April 10. The highly anticipated movie is set to star loads of celebrities like Swanky Jerry, Stephanie Coker, Mabel Makun, Broda Shaggi, Big Brother Naija’s Khloe and Khafi and others.