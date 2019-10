Congratulations to Mercy Eke!

The winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show took to her Instagram to announce her new endorsement deal with hair dealer, Royal Hairs.

“Another bag ๐Ÿ’ฐ ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ I have a new family fam ๐Ÿ˜ Thank youย @royalhairs, Iโ€™m so glad Iโ€™d be working with this amazing brand,” she captioned her post.

And fans are happy for her,

See her post below: