BBNaija Winner, Laycon’s Fans Surprises Him With a Mercedes on His Birthday

Congratulations to Laycon!
The rapper turned one year older yesterday, and to celebrate this milestone, how loyal fans, the Icons, surprised him with a gift of a Mercedes Benz.
This comes weeks after he was declared the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
Check out the heartwarming moment when he received the gift:
Fans of BBN winner Laycon, gifted him a brand new Mercedes Benz and a fully equipped studio for his 27th birthday. ❤️ + 💡 #WorldLayconDay #Iconpic.twitter.com/RQqQWOo9d0
– Icons Gifts – Laycon Benz E350 allegedly worth 18million Naira and a Studio for his Birthday. pic.twitter.com/lU2fdWKvfa
