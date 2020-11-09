BBNaija Winner, Laycon’s Fans Surprises Him With a Mercedes on His Birthday

Congratulations to Laycon!

The rapper turned one year older yesterday, and to celebrate this milestone, how loyal fans, the Icons, surprised him with a gift of a Mercedes Benz.

This comes weeks after he was declared the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Check out the heartwarming moment when he received the gift:

Fans of BBN winner Laycon, gifted him a brand new Mercedes Benz and a fully equipped studio for his 27th birthday. ❤️ + 💡 #WorldLayconDay #Iconpic.twitter.com/RQqQWOo9d0 — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) November 8, 2020

– Icons Gifts – Laycon Benz E350 allegedly worth 18million Naira and a Studio for his Birthday. pic.twitter.com/lU2fdWKvfa — Postsubman (@Postsubman) November 8, 2020

