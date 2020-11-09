#BBNaija Winner, Laycon’s Fans Surprises Him With a Mercedes on His Birthday

Congratulations to Laycon!

The rapper turned one year older yesterday, and to celebrate this milestone, how loyal fans, the Icons, surprised him with a gift of a Mercedes Benz.

This comes weeks after he was declared the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Check out the heartwarming moment when he received the gift:

