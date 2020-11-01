BBNaija Winner, Laycon Signs Mammoth Deal with OPPO Phone

BBNaija lockdown edition winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon just signed a mammoth partnership deal with phone company, OPPO.

The reality TV star and rapper took to his Instagram page to share the news with his teeming fans and well wishers.

Sharing a little clip of himself holding a phone from the brand, 26-year-old Laycon captioned it;

“We did it guys!!!#OPPOXLaycon is now official. Thanks so much for the love and support”.

On its official Instagram page, OPPO phone also shared the news, stating the unveiling of Laycon was ahead of the launch of the sleekest phone of 2020.

