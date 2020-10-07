BBNaija Winner, Laycon Appointed Youth Ambassador in Ogun State

The wins are steady rolling in for the winner of the just concluded BIg Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Laycon, as he has been appointed a youth ambassador by the governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, when the governor played host to Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon at the government House in Abeokuta.

Alongside his appointment, Mr Dapo Abiodun also gifted the 26-year-old rapper the sum of N5 million and a three-bedroom bungalow.

He disclosed that he was proud of the exemplary display of talent, character, excellence, good virtues, calmness and integrity by the former which would serve as a model to the youths in the state.

“You have also demonstrated, with the way you carried out your assigned tasks in the House with comportment, intellectual responses to questions and your spirit of fair-play through which your academic achievement at the University of Lagos was earned.

“This has also shown that our universities can and still produce graduates who are found worthy in both character and learning.

“Indeed, what we are celebrating today is much more than the entertainment that the House provided, but what you represent: a rare combination of prodigious intellect, academic excellence, multi-faceted talents, character and resilience.

“I believe your career will draw inspiration from great sons and daughters of Ogun, who have made their marks in their respective chosen careers,” he said.

Laycon who has been lauded in many quarters for his humility, thanked the governor for the good gesture and shared the news on his Instagram page.

Congratulations to him on another one!

