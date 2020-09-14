#BBNaija Wathoni Anyasi’s Abysmal Performance in New Interview Stirs Outrage

#BBNaija Wathoni Anyasi's Abysmal Performance in New Interview Stirs Outrage

Wathoni Anyasi has got everyone talking again, this time it is thanks to her performance during a current affairs session in an interview with PlusTV.

Asked when Nigeria celebrates the famous Democracy Day, the Big Brother Naija housemate said “this question is hard o!”

She repeated the same response or gave entirely wrong answers when asked who the King of Afrobeat was, which country is the most population, and a few other questions.

See the interview below and what folks think:

 

