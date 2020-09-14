BBNaija Wathoni Anyasi’s Abysmal Performance in New Interview Stirs Outrage

Wathoni Anyasi has got everyone talking again, this time it is thanks to her performance during a current affairs session in an interview with PlusTV.

Asked when Nigeria celebrates the famous Democracy Day, the Big Brother Naija housemate said “this question is hard o!”

She repeated the same response or gave entirely wrong answers when asked who the King of Afrobeat was, which country is the most population, and a few other questions.

See the interview below and what folks think:

Is this your Queen 💀😳

pic.twitter.com/59xXUbRHso — Senator Fowóseré 💰 (@Joshibirogba) September 13, 2020

I think wathoni is doing it deliberately — Lawrenzi™ (@iamthelawrenzi) September 14, 2020

She once argued with laycon that Australia is not a continent. Her head is full of man no vibes, just men — MARTINS 11 🕯 (@FolaMyFlower) September 13, 2020

King of afro beat in Nigeria – Burnaboy Country most involved with corona virus – Dubai Hottest region in the world – Dubai Facts by Wathoni❤ — N.a.o.m.i.e👑🌟💝 (@nao_mide) September 14, 2020

Presenter: Where is the best place to make love if you want twins?

Wathoni: Chai! This question is hard oh

Present: Should it be in the bedroom or Sitting Wathoni: Oh! Dubai.

E be like say na only Dubai dey una fav head. https://t.co/DbjlRUXSC3 — Adenegan Enigbokan(Ur Fav Swimming Coach)🚣🚤🏊🏄 (@Ade_Enigbokan) September 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

