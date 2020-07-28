BBNaija Tolanibaj and Ka3na Fight Over Food and Fans are Here for the Gbas Gbos

So, the current housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija had their fight nasty fight over food, involving Ka3na and Tolanibaj.

The drama apparently started after Ka3na served the housemates the food she cooked and when Tolanibaj approached her for some, she insisted on serving those who had yet to have any meal since Tolanibaj already had noodles and eggs earlier.

Well, this pissed of Tolanibaji, and it resulted in a heated exchange, during which the woman got into a verbal fight, with Tolanibaji dismissing her counterpart as a bitch.

Watch the faceoff:

This drama is getting too much now the house is on fire🔥, tolanibaj, praise, ka3na and lucy #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/zbjzzDA9VZ — Femii (@Femiiayo) July 28, 2020

