BBNaija Thelma Calls Out Mom Who Dismissed Her as an “Unfortunate Celebrity”

Thelma Ibemere has some words for a woman who trolled her on Instagram.

It is unclear how the drama started, but Thelma shared woman’s photos, with a note in which she expressed how disappointed she was with the older woman, who she thought should know better.

She said:

Mama I am not an unfortunate celebrity. You know why? I have your mates at home that I am comfortably taking care of. Trolls from my fans doesn’t get to me at all, b’cos most times I cruise with it, yes. Life isn’t serious, and with such things coming from you knowing you probably have a daughter is disheartening. I know you will see this cos I don’t feel like replying you. Your children bought phone for you and opened IG so you don’t get bored, instead you are using it to troll people 🤦‍♀️there are more things you could do here. Don’t worry momma I will upload a dance video soon to entertain you👌 You can’t be pained at other people’s success and expect your children to be successful🤦‍♀️.4

See the full post below:

