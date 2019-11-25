Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide surely knows how to keep folks talking.

The Big Brother Naija housemate took to her Twitter yesterday to share a throwback photo of her first studio shoot ever, when she was only 17 years old.

“FIRST STUDIO PICTURE EVER. 2013 100lvl 17years old,” said the multi-award winning star in the post. And she looked absolutely adorable in the snap.

And while her fans are super impressed by her attitude, some folks couldn’t resist suggesting that she bleached her skin. Check out the old photo and her recent below:

FIRST STUDIO PICTURE EVER.

2013 100lvl

17years old pic.twitter.com/qY8f39dDb6 — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) November 24, 2019