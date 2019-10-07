BBNaija: Tacha removes Davido’s Tattoo from her Chest

Disqualified 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has reportedly removed singer Davido’s tattoo from her chest.

The news broke after the ex-housemate, real name Tacha Akide, shared a photo on her Instagram Page, @symply_tacha. As usual, the photo exposed her chest region but the face of Davido that had graced her cleavage was conspicuously missing.

She captioned the photo:

“Be you..

Everyone else is Taken”

Several online commenters believed she removed the tattoo as a result of constant scolding from her fans (Titans).

In one of the major talking points of the show, Tacha was disqualified from the Big Brother House following a physical confrontation with fellow housemate and eventual winner Mercy.

The 23-year-old Port Harcourt first daughter ignored the Big Brother final party on Saturday night. She also unfollowed Big Brother Naija Page on Instagram.