BBNaija: Tacha Pens Heartwarming to the Top Five Finalists

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide has become a better version of herself.

The ex-BBNaija housemate has taken to her Instagram to write a heartwarming letter to the remaining finalists–Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Seyi and Omashola–who are battling for the grand prize and gifts, said to be worth N60m.

Her letter comes ten days after she got disqualified from the game following her nasty fight with Mercy.

“Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She continued, “I’ve also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest.”

And she addressed the housemates individually, saying: