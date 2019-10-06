BBNaija: Tacha Pens Heartwarming to the Top Five Finalists

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide has become a better version of herself.
The ex-BBNaija housemate has taken to her Instagram to write a heartwarming letter to the remaining finalists–Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Seyi and Omashola–who are battling for the grand prize and gifts, said to be worth N60m.
Her letter comes ten days after she got disqualified from the game following her nasty fight with Mercy.
“Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely,” she wrote on her Instagram.
She continued, “I’ve also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest.”
And she addressed the housemates individually, saying:
View this post on Instagram
Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better. We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary. . Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely. I've also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest. swipe—>