BBNaija Tacha Hosts Mayorkun’s Lagos Fest and It Was a Success!

So, Tacha Akide is officially a show host.
The Big Brother Naija star, alongside Ehiz, co-hosted singer Mayorkun’s The Mayor of Lagos fest in Lagos last night. The tickets reportedly got sold out before the event began, and from the clips making rounds on social media, the venue was packed full with Tacha’s fans, the Titans.
Tacha stepped out for the event in a lavish tasseled gown, and she apparently gave an exceptional delivery, and folks can’t stop talking about it.
Check out some of the clips below:
READY SET HOST 🔱
•
•#TachaTheHost pic.twitter.com/mxB1gpzAmw
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) December 14, 2019
Hahahahaha he said TITANS help us change the world 🤣 oya Tacha you be d leader. Let go🧚♀️🧚♀️🧚♀️🧚♀️🧚♀️#TachaTheHost#TachaTheHost
pic.twitter.com/ZKq7gxotDu
— StellaXTitan🔱 (@TeekayStar) December 15, 2019
Bestie moments between @Symply_Tacha and @KhafiKareem at #TMOLFest #TachaTheHost@hellotacha @PEzidiukwu @folawunmi_gal pic.twitter.com/nI9d4R6JEi
— Rebecca Asemokhe🔱🔱 (@eccablaze) December 15, 2019
Someone help me name this ship ❤️🥰😍!! #TachaTheHost TACHA X CUPPY #TachaTheHost #TMOLFest pic.twitter.com/SEk9sQSJik
— The good guy (@thisguyisdecent) December 15, 2019
#TachaTheHost
She loves us to the moon & back 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/zexLI5n8Q2
— Omoo 🕊 (@omooo_a) December 14, 2019
Need one friend like khafi …just one😍🔥😎#TachaTheHost #TachaTheHost #TMOLFest pic.twitter.com/zIONhD5Ifk
— Reality tv + sport +🔱 reallife sh*t =yepthatsme (@chelseamar30) December 14, 2019