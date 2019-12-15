BBNaija Tacha Hosts Mayorkun’s Lagos Fest and It Was a Success!

So, Tacha Akide is officially a show host.

The Big Brother Naija star, alongside Ehiz, co-hosted singer Mayorkun’s The Mayor of Lagos fest in Lagos last night. The tickets reportedly got sold out before the event began, and from the clips making rounds on social media, the venue was packed full with Tacha’s fans, the Titans.

Tacha stepped out for the event in a lavish tasseled gown, and she apparently gave an exceptional delivery, and folks can’t stop talking about it.

Check out some of the clips below:

Hahahahaha he said TITANS help us change the world 🤣 oya Tacha you be d leader. Let go🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️

#TachaTheHost

