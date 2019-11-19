BBNaija Tacha Facetimes Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey, Wishes Him a Happy Birthday

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide continues to wax stronger.

The Big Brother Naija star has taken to her social media to share a muted video of conversation with Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who made waves on the app when he began following the reality TV star.

Apparently, they had the video chat during Jack’s stay in Lagos, but Tacha chose to share it today in celebration of his birthday.

She said:

“Happy birthday to one of the greatest minds in the world, thanks to you @jack we’re able to use this social media platform called @twitter More initiatives to come! Once again Happy birthday Jack! By the way, Twitter has to be win best APP of the year. I’m obsessed.”

And her fans are over the moon with joy.

See the post below:

