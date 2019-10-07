BBNaija Tacha Congratulates Mercy on Her Winning: “I’m Sincerely Happy for You’

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide continues to shock her critics.

The ex-housemate who got disqualified from the game for getting into a fight with Mercy Eke has taken to her Instagram to write Mercy a heartfelt note, in which she congratulated her for emerging the winner of this year’s edition of the show.

“Congratulations LAMBORGHINI MERCY HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE FIRST FEMALE Big BROTHER NAIJA WINNER💥👸. @official_mercyeke,” she wrote. “I am sincerely happy for you.”

And to Mike Edwards, who emerged the first runner-up, she said, “Congratulations to the cruise Master Mikey @aireyys for emerging 1st runner up. Never an easy feat. Best and prosperous wishes.”

