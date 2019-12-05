#BBNaija Tacha Becomes First Pepper Dem Housemate to Hit 1M Instagram Followers

Tacha Akide continues to wax stronger.

In addition to trending every day in many countries, the ex-Big Brother Naija housemates has just racked up one million followers on Instagram.

And this continues after her royal tour of cities in Ghana over the weekend. Here’s how her fans, the famous Titans, are celebrating:

