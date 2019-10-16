BBNaija Tacha Bags New Endorsement Deal With House of Lunettes

Congratulations to Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide!

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemates has just been unveiled as the new face of House of Lunettes, the top eyeglasses brand in Nigeria.

“Glad to announce my unveiling as the newest @house_of_lunettes Brand Ambassador 🕶.” she said in her Instagram post, adding, “I am definitely honored by this and many thanks to the MD/CEO @Sunglassesbaron and his team for for believing in me. Thanks to my management team @teebillz323 for the undying support.”

The endorsement also came with a major sensation: House of Lunettes also acknowledged Tacha’s fanbase, the Titans, in the deal and are currently selling a ‘Titans’ branded collection for her fans.

See her post below, and also the branded collection: