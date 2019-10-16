BBNaija Tacha Bags New Endorsement Deal With House of Lunettes

Congratulations to Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide!
The ex-Big Brother Naija housemates has just been unveiled as the new face of House of Lunettes, the top eyeglasses brand in Nigeria.
“Glad to announce my unveiling as the newest @house_of_lunettes Brand Ambassador 🕶.” she said in her Instagram post, adding, “I am definitely honored by this and many thanks to the MD/CEO @Sunglassesbaron and his team for for believing in me. Thanks to my management team @teebillz323 for the undying support.”
The endorsement also came with a major sensation: House of Lunettes also acknowledged Tacha’s fanbase, the Titans, in the deal and are currently selling a ‘Titans’ branded collection for her fans.
See her post below, and also the branded collection:
Titans 🔱 Glad to announce my unveiling as the newest @house_of_lunettes Brand Ambassador 🕶 I am definitely honored by this and many thanks to the MD/CEO @Sunglassesbaron and his team for for believing in me. Thanks to my management team @teebillz323 for the undying support.
PS: Send a DM to @house_of_lunettes to order. I think @symply_tacha is special. I never did this for any other female brand Ambassadors. Titan 🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱 Let’s commemorate this endorsement grab yours for N2,500 – Lagos and outside Lagos N3,250. Order at houseoflunettes.com/titans.html DM @house_of_lunettes to order