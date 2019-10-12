#BBNaija: Tacha and Mercy Reunite After Infamous Vicious Fight

Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide and Mercy Eke have put their differences aside.

The ex-BBNaija housemates stepped out for the DSTV event held in Lagos, and from the videos making rounds, they both hugged things out, hyped each other, and proved to their fanbases they have left whatever happened in Big Brother Naija house in the house.

Their reunion stirred a warm reaction on social media, with many people impressed by how these women have chosen to resolve their conflict, unlike some 2018 Double Wahala housemates who allegedly are still embroiled in their nasty feud.

Check out Mercy and Tacha’s video below:

