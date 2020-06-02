BBNaija Tacha Akide Drags Troll Who Mocked Her for Being Disqualified

Tacha Akide has never been one to shy away from embracing her controversial history.

Yesterday, the entrepreneurial businesswoman slammed a troll who, yet again, brought up the fact that she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, which saw Mercy Eke eventually emerging as the winner.

But Tacha Akide is waxing stronger, managing business ventures and landing ambassadorial deals. And she let her trolls know this: that she is a very successful woman.

“Better to be disqualified from a SHOW than to be out here in REAL LIFE chasing over a DISQUALIFIED HOUSE MATEs SHADOW,” she said.

And that was all it took for the troll to delete their hateful words and scram.

Better to be disqualified from a SHOW than to be out here in REAL LIFE chasing over a DISQUALIFIED HOUSE MATEs SHADOW. https://t.co/opD9Uzixq9 — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

