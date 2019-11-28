BBNaija Tacha Akide Becomes the New Face of Royal Hairs

Congratulations to Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide!
The Big Brother Naija reality TV star has been unveiled as the new face, and an ambassador, of famous premium hair company, Royal Hairs.
And this comes mere days after she became a paid partner with Ciroc Vodka brand.
Check out her announcement below:
My hair has to always be a MOOD and Royal Hair is a MOOD as it allows me switch up my looks. I’m happy to announce that I have become the face of Royal hair as I have signed as their Brand Ambassador. It’s amazing to be part of a family that makes African women look like royalty through lush and beautiful hair. Titans 🔱 I now officially declare that it’s @royalhairs or NO HAIR. #TachaXRoyalHair