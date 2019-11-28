#BBNaija Tacha Akide Becomes the New Face of Royal Hairs

Congratulations to Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide!

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star has been unveiled as the new face, and an ambassador, of famous premium hair company, Royal Hairs.

And this comes mere days after she became a paid partner with Ciroc Vodka brand.

Check out her announcement below:

