Isilomo and Ella got into a fight after their radio interview in Owerri yesterday.

According to LIB, the Big Brother Najia stars had sat down for a chat with the hosts of a radio station, after which a third evicted housemate, Avala, dismissed Ella’s hug as ‘fake.’

This escalated quickly into a quarrel, and Isilomo could be heard telling Ella to ‘fuck off. I dey craze o!” Then they tussle began, before witnesses stepped in to break them apart.

See the video below: