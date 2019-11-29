#BBNaija Star Tacha Receives Royalty Welcome in Ghana: Watch

Tacha Akide is getting all the royalty treatment she deserves.

The Big Brother Naija star is currently visiting Ghana where she’s being hosted by the famous owner of Despite Media Group, Dr. Osei Kwame.

She was received by traditional dancers and fans at the airport, before being chauffeured by an entourage. Check out the moment she arrived the country below:

