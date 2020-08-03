BBNaija Star Tacha Akide Lands First Magazine Cover

Tacha Akide is the cover star of the 57th edition of the prestigious magazine, La Mode, which is rightly titled, “Cloutacha”–a tribute to her era in the past year at the Big Brother Naija house.
Posting about this on her Instagram, the businesswoman said: “My very first magazine cover✨ @lamodemag 57th Edition.” And on her Twitter, she said, “If God be for you.”
Check her out:
