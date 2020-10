Prince Nelson Enwerem has been serving his fans the best looks ever since he got evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The former Mr. Nigeria and fashion entrepreneur has slayed in everything–from bespoke suits to smart streetwear and even military attire, which he showed off in celebration of the Independence Day.

Check out all the outfits he’s slayed in ever since he left the house:

