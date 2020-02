Congratulations to Nina Chinonso Onyenobi!

The Big Brother Naija star took to her social media yesterday to announce that she and her mystery partner have taken their relationship to a whole new level: they held their traditional marriage yesterday in Nina’s hometown in Imo State.

Today I Traditionally Wedded The Love Of My Life ..❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned her photos, adding that she is now the ‘latest Mrs.” However, she did not reveal the identity of her partner.

Check out her photos below: