BBNaija Star Nengi Rebecca Hampson Lands Brand Influencing Deal With Payporte

Congratulations to Nengi Rebecca Hampson!

The Big Brother Naija finalist has taken to her Twitter to announce that she has joined the Payporte family as a brand influencer, and this comes days after she got evicted at the finale of the Big Brother Naija TV show.

“Hello FANmily! I’m so excited to join the @payporte family, Africa’s renowned fashion Store as a brand influencer,” she wrote, adding, “Looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the brand.”



Some of the former BNNaija stars who have worked with Payporte include Uriel, Esther, Soma, and Cee-C.

See Nengi’s post below:

Hello FANmily! 😍 I’m so excited to join the @payporte family, Africa’s renowned fashion Store as a brand influencer. Looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the brand. Ninjas na Payporte way o!!! #United4Nengi #NengiXPayporte pic.twitter.com/VD86sJ6jMp — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial_) October 5, 2020

