#BBNaija Star Nengi Rebecca Hampson Lands Brand Influencing Deal With Payporte

ukamakaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on #BBNaija Star Nengi Rebecca Hampson Lands Brand Influencing Deal With Payporte

Congratulations to Nengi Rebecca Hampson!

The Big Brother Naija finalist has taken to her Twitter to announce that she has joined the Payporte family as a brand influencer, and this comes days after she got evicted at the finale of the Big Brother Naija TV show.

Hello FANmily! I’m so excited to join the @payporte family, Africa’s renowned fashion Store as a brand influencer,” she wrote, adding, “Looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the brand.”

Some of the former BNNaija stars who have worked with Payporte include Uriel, Esther, Soma, and Cee-C.

See Nengi’s post below:

,

Related Posts

#BBNaija Star Prince Nelson Enwerem is Our Style Inspiration for Today!

October 5, 2020

IK Ogbonna Says We Only Give a Version of Ourselves to People

October 5, 2020

Davido Shouts Out His Princess on Social Media

October 5, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply