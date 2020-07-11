#BBNaija Star Miyonse Shuts Down Rumour that His Mother is Dead

Miyonse Amosu has set the records straight: his mother is still very much alive!

It all started after a critic hopped on Twitter to troll Tacha over her mother’s death, alleging that the reality TV star uses her bereavement as an excuse to get away with bad behavior. To drive their point home, the troll claimed that Miyonse’s mom died when he was in the house and he never behaved badly, despite the supposed loss.

And Miyonse quickly shut it all down.

“My mother won’t die In Jesus name,” he said, before clarifying that it was father who passed when he was in the house.

See the exchange below:

