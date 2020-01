Big Brother Naija star Lolu has met the love of his life.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram yesterday to share the first photos of his partner, the YouTuber Morayo, with a heartwarming caption in which he talked about winning with her, how she has become his ‘sweetpea.’

He said: “Even when I lose, I’m winning.. Only because of You. Happy Birthday Sweetpea ♥️🤟🏾”

See her photos below, as shared by him: