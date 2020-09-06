BBNaija Star Erica Nlewedim Suffers Mental Breakdown and It’s So Sad to Watch

Erica Nlewedim broke down last night after the Saturday Night Party and now says she wants to leave the Big Brother Naija show.

It all started after she had too many drinks at the party and got into a one-sided fight with Laycon, who had accused her of attempting to kiss him on multiple occasions. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had called out Laycon for telling housemates of the alleged kissing incidences. Erica tried to have a conversation about it but Laycon refused.

Well, very early this morning, after the came out from the party venue, Erica confronted Laycon and this led to hours-long meltdown during which she spoke about how her parents made a mistake resulting in her birth, and why she wants to leave the show.

See the videos below for how things quickly escalated:

Erica VS Erica I need this Laycon's kind of patience pic.twitter.com/cRTmv07myt — FAROUQ (@farouq_yahaya) September 5, 2020

Erica : Laycon is just an ugly skinny fool using me to get attention Should we tell her it’s because of Laycon we all noticed her in the first place ? #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/K08aODyKDc — Unilag's Finest ✨ (@bluegirlolu) September 6, 2020

Erica poured water on the bed again .. like this is the second time .. she’s getting disqualified for sure Laycon | Nengi | biggie | Ebuka | kayode | Vee and Neo #bbnaija #bbnaijialocdown pic.twitter.com/0zR0Dx8ik4 — AlexisvictorP (@alexisvickyyp) September 6, 2020

Erica. I didn’t ask to be here ” My mother and father made a mistake and I am here “ #BBNajia #EricaXContent #BBNaijaLocdown2020 pic.twitter.com/70emsaMmzF — T B E (@Ndianefoz) September 6, 2020

Will she be allowed to willingly walk away from the show, or will the organiser disqualify her? We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

