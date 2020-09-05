#BBNaija Star Erica Nlewedim Sells Out Surprise Merch in Two Hours

ukamakaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on #BBNaija Star Erica Nlewedim Sells Out Surprise Merch in Two Hours

Erica Nlewedim is still in the house but she is already breaking records.

The Big Brother Naija housemate who has been caught in controversial drama involving Kiddwaya and Laycon, continues to wax stronger outside the house despite the criticisms she has faced.

Yesterday, her team released her surprised merch to help raise money for her voting. The merch include tracksuits, masks, jackets, and more.

And they sold out, shocking, in two hours.

See the merch and the tweet confirming that they have all sold out:

, ,

Related Posts

Drake Flexes on Instagram, Eats Out of His Spotify Plaque

September 5, 2020

Kanye West Has Reportedly Spent Nearly $6 Million On His Presidential Campaign

September 5, 2020
Wendy williams

Wendy Williams is Enjoying the Last Days of Summer with Her ‘Special’ Friend

September 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply