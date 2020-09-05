BBNaija Star Erica Nlewedim Sells Out Surprise Merch in Two Hours

Erica Nlewedim is still in the house but she is already breaking records.

The Big Brother Naija housemate who has been caught in controversial drama involving Kiddwaya and Laycon, continues to wax stronger outside the house despite the criticisms she has faced.

Yesterday, her team released her surprised merch to help raise money for her voting. The merch include tracksuits, masks, jackets, and more.

And they sold out, shocking, in two hours.

See the merch and the tweet confirming that they have all sold out:

IT IS HERE.

THE WAIT IS OVER. The STAR GIRL ELITE MERCHANDISE IS HERE. Click on this link https://t.co/q7CQllvxOc

to have a good look at all the unique design we’ve got for all our LOVERS. #EliteLeagueMerch pic.twitter.com/wH2C53jJNx — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 4, 2020

We are currently SOLD OUT. The store is offline and we will RESTOCK soon.

Please be patient while we work on getting new products up. ELITES, UNA TOO MUCH ABEG🔥⭐️🙌🏼.

Osheyyy site crashers😩🙌🏼. #EliteLeagueMerch pic.twitter.com/2e97FSIRPl — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 4, 2020

