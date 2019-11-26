BBNaija Star Ella Quits Music: “I Had to Let it Go’

So, Victoria ‘Ella’ Nnabuchi is done with music.

The Big Brother Naija reality star took to her Instagram to share a video in which she spoke about how she failed to raised fund to make music, that her life didn’t turn out for the better ever since she left the reality TV show, where she had gone to promote her passion.

“Doing music in Nigeria as an independent artiste requires a lot of money and I had done it on my own,” she said, adding that her mother’s deteriorating health made things difficult for her.

“I had to let [music] go,” she said, “I had to let it go.”

See her post below: