BBNaija Star Cee-C Reportedly Involved in a Car Accident in Enugu

Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora was reportedly involved in a car mishap at the New Haven area in Enugu, which, thankfully, was not fatal.

From the videos shared on social media by witnesses, the reality TV star is seen hurrying to check on the victim who her vehicle reportedly brushed into. And while she has yet to release an official statement, witnesses claimed that she had lost control of her vehicle and ran into the unknown victim.

— Former BBN star – CeeC – allegedly involved in a crash after her car suffers "break failure" at New Heaven, in Enugu state .pic.twitter.com/kVkkKcjKmD — – Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) June 24, 2020

Her fans have since taken to Twitter to wish her and the victim well.

Ceece Bbnaija car failed brake at New Haven Enugu, you can see her running up and down @Coal_City pic.twitter.com/pJzlZK72TZ — Salty!🦉 (@thebomaye2) June 24, 2020

Oh my ceec,God please make a name for yourself in that incident..

I hope the victim or victims are safe? — Oge_Benita🇳🇬-🇩🇪 (@oge_benita) June 24, 2020

God please protect ceec and any victim involved in the accident — Endy👑 (@endyliciouss) June 24, 2020

