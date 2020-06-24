#BBNaija Star Cee-C Reportedly Involved in a Car Accident in Enugu

Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora was reportedly involved in a car mishap at the New Haven area in Enugu, which, thankfully, was not fatal.

From the videos shared on social media by witnesses, the reality TV star is seen hurrying to check on the victim who her vehicle reportedly brushed into. And while she has yet to release an official statement, witnesses claimed that she had lost control of her vehicle and ran into the unknown victim.

See the clip below:

Her fans have since taken to Twitter to wish her and the victim well.

