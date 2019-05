Congratulations, again, to Angel!

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star has finally shared the first photo of him and his wife, the Canadian model who is simply identified as Felicia.

“See Ijaw people, thank you all for your love and support, I give you Mr and Mrs Angel Awotarigha,” he captioned the photo of them in his cultural attire.

And this comes days after they tied the knot at the registry in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. See his post below: