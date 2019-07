BBNaija star Alex Asogwa remains undeterred.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram recently to reveal that she and her friend Princess got robbed by unknown persons during her trip in Abuja, and lost so many valuable items.

“Was robbed yesterday alongside @princessdaprada,” she wrote, noting, “a lot lost but more to gain in the future as life goes on.”

Alex remains in high spirits, and fans are currently sending her all the best wishes. See the post, as shared by LIB, below: