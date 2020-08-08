BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ Housemate, Frodd Gifted A Car After Troll’s Insult

When it rains, it pours and that’s exactly how lady luck decided to pay former Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd a visit.

The aspiring fashion entrepreneur was gifted a white Mercedes Benz C 300 on Friday, August 7, following an Instagram exchange with a troll some days earlier.

The troll had taken to Frodd’s comment section to insult him, stating that despite being the 2nd runner up during his time on the BBN reality show, he had only signed endorsements with 2 brands while Ike who didn’t even get to the finals, had over 10 endorsements already.

The misguided troll went further to state that many of the former housemates from the show were pulling up in their Mercedes Benz while Frodd was busy printing t-shirts.

Well, Frodd’s story changed in a matter of days, evidenced by his new car gift,. Mercedes-Benz.

Thank you troll for fast tracking the blessing.

