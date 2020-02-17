#BBNaija Nina Onyenobi Replies Fans Who Want to See Her Husband: “You’ll Never!”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on #BBNaija Nina Onyenobi Replies Fans Who Want to See Her Husband: “You’ll Never!”

Nina Onyenobi finally has a response for curious fans who are eager to see her partner who she married in a traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Recall that the Big Brother Naija star surprised folks with her wedding ceremony over the weekend, and clips making rounds on social media only showed her with her supposed in-laws. And this triggered fans, many of whom took to social media to ask why she refused to make her husband’s identity public.

Well, she says you all will never meet him. See her tweet below:

Related Posts

Kanye West Performs a Melody of Hits During Chicago Sunday Service

February 17, 2020
Anita Joseph

Actress Anita Joseph Confirms Her Marriage to Mc Fish

February 17, 2020

Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled Perform at NBA All-Star Game

February 17, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *