Nina Onyenobi finally has a response for curious fans who are eager to see her partner who she married in a traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Recall that the Big Brother Naija star surprised folks with her wedding ceremony over the weekend, and clips making rounds on social media only showed her with her supposed in-laws. And this triggered fans, many of whom took to social media to ask why she refused to make her husband’s identity public.

Well, she says you all will never meet him. See her tweet below:

People been working overtime to see my hubby , sorry darlings you all would never ❤️❤️❤️

Yesterday was the best day of my life…. pic.twitter.com/mIgocCo5gf — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) February 16, 2020