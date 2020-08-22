#BBNaija Nengi’s Twitter Calls Out Ubi Franklin for Slut-Shaming Her

The handler behind Nengi Rebecca Hampson’s page has called out Ubi Franklin for slut-shaming the reality TV star.

In case you missed the drama: Franklin posted a video in which he alleged that Nengi had sex with Ozo. “Ozo don off Nengi’s pant finally?” Ubi tagged the video, and this stirred a heated backlash, prompting the music producer to take down the post.

Now, Nengi’s handler has called him out for perpetuating violence against women’s bodies by spreading false rumours.

“For someone like, UBI FRANKLIN who has been in the public eyes and known what it means to have a bad reputation, we would have expected he will know better and considering he claims to be Nengi’s friend. We are shocked to see him behaving like LUNATIC,” the handler tweeted, before adding that the Big Brother Naija housemates “are adults and can do whatever they want to do, just do not spread false stories.”

See the thread below:

