BBNaija: Lucy Edet Evicted from Big Brother Naija House

Lucy Edet has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house. She becomes the tenth housemate to be voted off the show after ranking the lowest on the Sunday night by the voting public.

Her exit was quite a dramatic one as she did not fail to disappoint viewers who knew she would probably put up a show.

Lucy walked out of the Big Brother Naija house like a boss, refusing to hug any of the remaining housemates and in her words, letting them know “it was a pleasure”.

The result of the voting showed Vee closely trailing Lucy while Laycon had the highest vote, 41.41%, a far distance from Kiddwaya who ranked second place with 18.

See result of the voting below.

